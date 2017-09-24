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The Power of Hands-On Learning

eLearning Inside 20 August 2024

Hands-on learning, often called experiential learning, is a teaching method that emphasizes direct engagement with the subject matter. Instead of merely listening to a lecture or reading from a textbook, students are encouraged to explore, experiment, and interact with the…

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Erasing the Blackboard: How Canvas Is Mounting a Learning Management System Insurrection

Henry Kronk September 24, 2017

For nearly two decades, Blackboard Learn has dominated the world of online education as the top learning management system (LMS). Beginning…

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The Power of Hands-On Learning

eLearning Inside August 20, 2024

Hands-on learning, often called experiential learning, is a teaching method that emphasizes direct engagement with the subject matter. Instead of merely…

How Technology is Impacting the World of Education

eLearning Inside August 01, 2024

The world of modern technology is ever-changing, and institutions need to think about the steps they can take to achieve long-term…

Creating a Stellar eLearning Course for Corporate Training

Tanya Galton July 29, 2024

This article was written by Tanya Galton, a global eLearning expert and director of iSpring Academy, an eLearning software provider. Leading…

Khan Academy partners with iteach on AI-Powered teacher training tool

eLearning Inside July 16, 2024

EDUCATORS training with the teaching certification program iteach will benefit from Khan Academy’s new AI-powered assistant software, in a new partnership.…

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