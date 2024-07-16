Khan Academy partners with iteach on AI-Powered teacher training tool

EDUCATORS training with the teaching certification program iteach will benefit from Khan Academy’s new AI-powered assistant software, in a new partnership.

Khanmigo will be made available to all teachers in the program and help them better understand how to implement AI into education practices, including in lesson planning, building curriculum and personal career development.

The technology is still in its beta phase and has recently gotten the backing of Microsoft, which is supporting Khanmigo with its Azure OpenAI Service.

iteach currently works across 1,550 districts and Local Education Agencies in the US and is the only non-university alternative teacher certification program that has earned accreditation from the CAEP.

Andrew Rozell, president of iteach, said: “Through iteach’s partnership with Khan Academy, new teachers will enter the classroom with confidence, ready to educate students on the ethical use of AI and take advantage of this powerful technology to ease their own workloads, which we all know is often overwhelming.”

The demand for AI in classrooms

AI use has already begun to grow in popularity in classrooms, with around one-third of K-12 teachers saying that they have used the technology.

Khan Academy expects Khanmigo to ease the workload of teachers and help them teach students what AI is and how to safely use it.

According to a survey published by the National 4-H Council, around 72% of students say they would like more help on learning how to use AI-powered tools.

Khanmigo’s implementation

All preservice teachers with iteach will have access to Khanmigo throughout their certification process. The software also includes a “refresh my knowledge” section available to certified teachers who want to brush up on their skills.

Kristen DiCerbo, chief learning officer at Khan Academy, said: “Through this partnership, Khanmigo will equip aspiring iteach educators with their own personal teaching assistant. When they enter the classroom as credentialed teachers, they’ll be able to put AI to use to streamline prep and focus on spending quality time with students.”

Featured image: gorodenkoff, iStock.