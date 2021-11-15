7 In-Demand Skills That You Can Learn Online Right Now

Thanks to the internet and online courses, improving your skills and diversifying your skill set has never been easier. There are a lot of online courses, video tutorials, and expert guides available on the internet that you can learn a skill at any time you want to. Whether you are looking to start your own business or looking to get hired at a company, these skills will come in handy, and having these skills on your resume will make you stand out from the rest. With that said, let’s have a look at 7 in-demand Skills, you can learn completely online.

Coding

One of the skills that are in-demand and you can learn online is coding. Even if you are looking to become a full-time programmer, having knowledge about coding and different programming languages in this age of the internet is a major asset.

Whatever you may be looking to do, launching a website, launching an app, working on AI, developing a tool such as Scrabble Word Finder, or doing any other thing, basic coding and programming skills can come in handy. There are a lot of courses available, both free and paid to get started and learn more about coding & improve your skills.

Excel Skills

Excel and spreadsheets are used in all businesses and whichever job you are looking to apply for or looking to start your own business, you should have knowledge about advanced excel skills.

Learning advanced excel skills includes learning how to use excel formulas, learning to organize and process data, etc. Such skills can come in very handy and help you save a lot of time. There are a lot of different websites available where advanced Excel skills courses are available for free.

Photography

If you are a social media enthusiast or a blogger then learning photography can be very useful to you. Having good photography skills can enhance your social media page or blog and make them look more aesthetic and visually appealing. You can find a lot of courses on platforms such as Udemy where you will find courses from beginner to in-depth lessons from professionals.

Photoshop

Learning photoshop is perhaps another valuable and in-demand skill that can help you at any given time. Knowing how to edit images can not only allow you to take orders for editing pictures but also other things such as designing graphics, brand logos, and other such marketing materials. Adobe itself offers expert tutorials to users for introduction to Photoshop and how they can use it. Plus, there are more advanced courses available online that can help you improve your Photoshop skills a lot.

Social Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing has become an integral part of digital marketing and it is important that you learn this skill if you want to stay on top. Social Media marketing proved itself to be more effective than conventional methods of marketing and if you want your businesses or product to become popular then social media marketing is important.

There is no shortage of online social media marketing courses that are available for free and if you know the basics and want to learn more advanced things then those are also available.

Graphics Designing

Graphics Designing is a skill similar to Photoshop and once you have got a grasp of Photoshop, it would be easier to learn Graphics Designing. Having the ability to design graphics for your businesses on your own can come in very handy and you can utilize the ideas in your mind to create the best graphics for your business. What kind of business or product that you have including tools such as Word Unscrambler, you can create graphics on your own if you know graphics designing.

You can design logos on your own, content for your social media posts, and so on. There are tons of different graphics designing courses available on YouTube, and Udemy, where you can get a sound knowledge about graphics designing and practice on different software including Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Project Management

At this age, it is hard to find people who have good management and leadership skills. If you have got management skills then you can apply for a leadership post anywhere and you will be easily accepted.

Being able to manage every aspect of a project, right from its beginning to completing the project and delivering it is a challenging and difficult task. Not only do you have to stay motivated, organized, and productive, and engaged but also keep everyone on your team too. There are different project management courses available on the internet, with the most famous being available on Edx.

Featured Image: John Schnobrich, Unsplash.