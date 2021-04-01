Supporting Your Child With Disabilities Through Online Learning

A recent survey done by the Association on Higher Education and Disability found that children living with disabilities had more trouble learning online. They commonly found difficulties accessing the internet, getting support with course materials, using the necessary systems, and communicating with their tutors. If your child is learning for school or college online, there are many ways that you can help support them, so that they can engage in work productively.

Address Physical Comfort

If you child is living with a disability, it is essential for you to address their physical comfort when they are spending time learning online. If they have cerebral palsy, an adaptive chair can help them to stay comfortable and supported while working. The kitchen or office chairs in your home are generally not suitable for sitting in for long. If your child is a wheelchair user, you may find that a curved desk space or a height-adjustable desk is a better option for them than an ordinary work desk. If your child isn’t physically comfortable, then learning effectively will be very difficult.

Online Platform Issues

It may help if you sit with your child through the start of the online learning process so you can identify if there are any issues with the technology or online learning platform. For example, if your child has sight issues, they may find it difficult to deal with the interactive components of an online learning platform. If your child has hearing loss, then you may need to make sure that the closed captions or transcriptions are adequate. Video calls may also be a challenge, particularly if they lip read. If you find that your child has issues with the elearning platform, then you should address this with the school or college so that they can help.

The Working Day

Many schools and colleges have been following a traditional timetabled school day online. However, for a child living with disabilities, this may not be easy. Doing online work in short, manageable sections is the best way to keep engagement levels up, so that it doesn’t become too overwhelming. You may wish to speak to your child’s education facility about structuring your child’s day differently so that it works better for them.

Online learning can sometimes be challenging if your child is living with disabilities. With support, however, you can make sure that they are physically comfortable when studying, and help deal with any accessibility issues.

Featured Image: Jessica Lewis, Unsplash.