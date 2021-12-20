5 Techniques to Guarantee a Job Offer

Applying for a job can be a difficult task, especially if it’s a vacancy you have your heart set on. There’re so many factors that can go against you, and more often than not they come from your own head; lacking confidence is one of the main aspects.

There are techniques and practices you can adopt which will better your opportunities. From scouring job sites to getting your CV seen.

1. Read the job vacancy carefully and identify the key skills required

Identifying the skills the employer is looking for is the first step. You can do this by reading the vacancy details. Do you have the necessary experience? Can you learn the skills? These are important questions to ask yourself. The more often you can answer yes, the more confident you can feel going into the interview.

LinkedIn is a great tool for this. According to the skill set you have, and the filtering of jobs you are interested in, the platform will alert you on whether you match the criteria of the job listed. This feature is highly adaptable for a wide range of users and makes your job search precise.

If you have any follow-up questions about the vacancy details, you can try contacting the person who posted the job. Their contact details are usually listed with the job vacancy.

2. Make a list of your top skills or experiences you believe are relevant

Making a list of the relevant skills and experiences you have will give you the chance to see if the job will be a good choice for you. Since you have read about the job vacancy, this should be easy.

Do a skills inventory to see what you’re good at, according to a report by the Institute for Employment Studies, employers are not just concerned with how many skills you have, but how you present them. A skills inventory is simple; you just write down all your skills and when you’ve finished, you’ll probably have a list of top skills to mention in the interview.

3. Tailor your CV to these requirements

It doesn’t matter if this is your first resume or your 100th; your CV should showcase your relevant experience and achievements. You should be able to see a clear path from your experience to the skills and experience the employer is requesting. Your CV should be in a format which the employer can easily read. And it should be on-brand.

For example, if the vacancy is for a marketing job, you should make sure your CV is visually appealing. Also, if the job calls for experience in PowerPoint, be sure to include your PowerPoint skills in your CV.

4. Prepare

It’s a good idea to bring a list of questions to the interview. Interviewers should give you a chance to ask questions, and it’s good to take that opportunity.

Researching on the company itself is also a must when presenting yourself. You could ask about the company’s communication style and training programs; this is a good way to get a feel for the company culture and show employers you are committed.

A mock interview is a chance to prepare yourself for a real interview. This can be done with a friend, a family member, or a career advisor.

Taking part in a mock interview provides a realistic rehearsal of a real interview. You should be able to ask yourself the same questions you would ask in the real interview, and you should be able to answer them. Going through this process will give you the confidence to answer these questions in the actual interview.

Dressing the part is a good way to show the employer you are professional. This is an important step in the process of receiving a job offer.

5. Follow up after the interview

Following up after the interview is a great way to show the employer you’re interested in the role. This shows that you are interested in the company and the job.

If you follow up after the interview, you can ask about the next steps in the process and you can also reiterate your interest in the role. This will show the employer that you are serious about the role and you want the job.

Featured Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters, Unsplash.