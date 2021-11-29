4 Online Skills to Build Your CV

With growing competition in the current job market, a degree is not enough to help young people get their foot in the door. Fortunately, the internet and online learning, have made it a lot easier for people to obtain in-demand skills whilst juggling a degree or a full-time job.

According to the Emeritus 2021 Global Career Impact Survey, over a quarter of the skills pursued by employers range within the digital field. These are skills that people can start learning independently online.

Here is a list of skills and side projects young learners can learn to strengthen their CVs.

1. Manage social media accounts

Young students of the current time are tech-savvy and this can be used as an advantage. If you are someone who likes to spend time on social media, then social media managing could be for you. You can start working for small businesses or local businesses in the beginning. If the business that you are working for manages to get customers due to your work, it would be a great addition to your CV. In an interview with DNA, Vishal Choudhary, CEO of SBG Digital Inc. shared that he started working as a social media manager at the age of 19. Through this, he managed to network and obtain many prominent clients. With the experience that he gained, he became popular in the digital marketing industry and later started SBG Digital Inc.

2. Start a blog

Even though it is difficult to earn money at a fast pace with blogging, if done properly, it can manage to fetch you a sum that would be equivalent or more to the winning sum of a Lottery Sambad. Before you start a blog, it is particularly very important to choose a niche that interests you to ensure that you create content with passion. There are plenty of websites that teach how to blog. Neil Patel’s blog goes in-depth about blogging as well as digital marketing to scale up the traffic. There are also many online platforms like Udemy and SkillShare that provide the learner with video lessons on how to blog. Using WordPress to Create a Blog for Your Business is one such blog program that can be accessed for free with Coursera.

3. Become a virtual assistant

Due to the pandemic, virtual assistants have become more prominent. Many small and big companies are hiring virtual assistants to outsource responsibilities. According to Flexjob, an employment site, top companies like BELAY, Boldly, and Profi Factory are a few of the many companies that frequently hire virtual assistants. Virtual assistants are generally hired to drive business growth and reduce the workload of the employer. Depending upon the skill required for the job, you can apply for a suitable job as a virtual assistant. The success story of Becky Bosman and Calyie Martin who are virtual assistants can throw light on the daily schedule of virtual assistants and the income that can be earned through it.

4. Sell photos

If you one for photography, you can profit from it with sites like Pexels, Pixbay, and Unsplash. All these platforms allow users to download free stock photos. As a photographer, these platforms are great for creating an online portfolio. Many people sell photos on online platforms as a side hustle and one can be expected to earn $300-400 in a month if they upload a decent collection. However, making a huge amount of money by selling photos is a bit tough as the industry is highly competitive.

Featured Image: Samantha Borges, Unsplash.