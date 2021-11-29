The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Improving Education

Artificial intelligence (AI) has touched new heights in this century, and its impact can be felt in all parts of our life including education. The rise of AI in the education sector has been a topic of research for many professionals, including Ido Roll and Ruth Wylie, and Wayne Holmes, Maya Bialik, and Charles Fadel. Technology is changing the way education used to take place and AI is causing the much-needed disruption in this sector to ensure that learning becomes easy for the students, and teaching becomes easy for the teachers.

The objective of artificial intelligence at large is to optimize routine processes by increasing efficiency. Here are a few ways in which AI is bringing a revolution in the education sector.

1. Personalized lessons

AI can understand a fair amount about student education. On the basis of that information, AI can create personalized lesson plans to meet the specific needs of the students. The Harvard Business Review reported that AI-based learning systems provide educators with information like the learning style of the students, their progress, and abilities. With personalized learning, the students are offered an educational approach that caters to their individual needs and abilities and thereby, increasing their motivation. Such personalization can help a student who prepares for specific roles, from cybercrime to government jobs.

2. Tutoring

Many students require additional help after actual lessons to clarify certain concepts. AI tutors can help solve this issue. For instance, Cloudbot AI can converse with students about the problems that they are facing and further, correct the mistakes of the students in real-time. Even though it cannot totally replace an educator, it can prove to be quite handy in providing a detailed explanation to the student about the problem that they are experiencing.

3. Accessible learning 24/7

With AI-powered learning, time and place is never a restriction. AI, in addition to helping students learn at their very own pace, can also make learning possible from anywhere and any time. For instance, St John’s Church of England is implementing the use of AI for its primary school that creates personalized programs of lessons for the students to study at their own pace. This is especially helpful for the students to work on their very own schedule to learn. Such flexibility reduces the burden from the students which can have a very positive impact on their final grades, from LSATs to their Sarkari Result.

4. Task automation

Tasks that are required to be done on a daily basis like grading papers and administrative work can be resolved to a large extent with the help of AI. For instance, often admission staff are frequently asked about the admission process and campus life which are repetitive in nature. AI-powered chatbots can address the issue by relieving the burden from admission staff. Arizona State University is one of the universities that have used AI for enhancing the student experience on their campus. Task automation can help the educator to transfer a load of such manual tasks to AI.

Is The World Ready For AI In Education?

Dataquest stated in an article that in 2020, the usage of AI in the education sector exceeded 1 billion USD, and according to Global Market Insights, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% from 2021 to 2027. A report by Prescient and Strategic Intelligence has indicated that using AI in the education sector can generate a revenue of more than 25.7 billion USD by 2030.

Many ed-tech start-ups are using AI already, like Riid and Osmo to make their company more lucrative for students and parents. Even though artificial intelligence is not widely used in the education sector at the current time, it will soon become an indispensable part of many schools.

Currently, many educational institutions like Kidsense, Nuance, and Querium are using artificial intelligence to create their lesson plans, grade the result of the exams and further, provide helpful feedback to the students. It is essential that this technology is extended further to ensure that every student benefits from the technology to grow as much as they can.

Featured Image: Pixabay, Pexels.