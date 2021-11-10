Recruiting, Training, and Retaining Top Talent With an LMS

Companies everywhere agree that great talent offers them an enormous competitive advantage. However, this shared perspective increases competition for the best and the brightest in both emerging and established markets, putting pressure on your hiring team.

As it turns out, a learning management system (LMS) can keep companies competitive. An LMS isn’t just a powerful way to deliver required modules to passive learners; it can also help source, develop and hold onto in-demand employees. Let’s take a look at how this is possible.

Recruiting Talent With an LMS

Employee loyalty is harder to find in the modern work economy. Due to rampant employee dissatisfaction, be it from lack of mobility or abuses seen in the workplace, workers will switch jobs more frequently for the protection of their mental health or foster career growth.

Top talent is less likely to be patient with employers who value short-term gains over long-term scaling. Simple additions like offering a number of different types of leaves of absence or outstanding employee benefits can make a massive difference in who applies, who stays, and who leaves.

Employers now have to redefine employee loyalty in terms of how engaged and motivated an employee is during employment rather than its length. To secure the most qualified candidate quickly, they need to showcase how their company helps candidates grow and advance.

How an LMS helps with recruitment: LMS and eLearning portals help employers fulfill their promise of training, advancement, and engagement. When leaders showcase a company-wide learning culture, prospective candidates know their employers take training and development seriously.

Training Talent With an LMS

Without proper training, candidates aren’t able to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. Not only does this affect employee morale, but it also affects an employer’s bottom line. Unfortunately, some employers are more likely to blame an employee for sub-par training.

Employers that state they support career development have to walk the walk, or they risk losing talent. A powerful LMS enables companies to support talent development because:

An LMS doesn’t limit organizations to in-person, traditional training methods

An LMS can use an infinite amount of resources and formats that support the development

An LMS can use different training modules from other websites, not just the company’s own

AN LMS offers flexibility and can be modified and adjusted to meet learning goals

How an LMS helps with training: LMS and eLearning portals help employees gain long-term skills and satisfaction, while employers reap the rewards of engaged and productive workers.

Retaining Talent With an LMS

According to a 2017 workplace study of 17,000 employees, 71% of employees are actively looking for a new job. There are several ways employers can retain employees, and several of them involve open communication (addressing pain points, discussing team goals, etc.).

All employees at all times are asking themselves, “why should I stay?” Competitive salaries, strong company culture, and a clear path to advancement are key reasons why top talent will decide to stay with you. If companies tell their employees that they are valued, they must show it.

Fast food has notoriously high turnover rates, sometimes as high as 100% or more. In the USA, the average fast-food turnover rate is 150%, but it sits around 45% in Canada. Canadian fast-food companies are able to retain talent due to tighter labor laws and a focus on development.

How an LMS helps with retainment: LMS and eLearning portals help all industries, regardless of skill or education level, retain and quickly train top talent by making training more accessible.

Featured Image: Fauxels, Pexels.