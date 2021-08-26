Advantages for Students in an International School

Living in a different country is a big move for any family, and it’s a transition that has a certain chance of changing the lives of all the family members. It’s definitely the case, especially when we’re talking about your children. If your family has decided to move to Bangkok, Thailand, you need to find the right school for your children to continue or start their studies.

Since school plays a major part in the development of your child, you need to understand the different types of schools and their advantages and disadvantages, so you can choose a school that will benefit your children’s development.

For most expatriate families, getting their children into a good international school is one of their top priorities, and it’s because of the merits of studying in an international school, like the Bangkok Prep International School in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Curriculum that’s Recognized Around the World

By moving into a new country, it doesn’t mean you just close your walls there. Even in a different country, you need to make sure that your children’s education is recognized and accredited anywhere they are in the world so their education will be a tool for them and not a disadvantage.

For example, at Bangkok Prep International School, they offer a curriculum based on the National Curriculum of England, which they offer for all our students from nursery to secondary school. By using this curriculum, it ensures that the students’ education is recognized and respected worldwide.

If your child ever decides to come back to your original country or explore other parts of the world, you can be sure that they will have their education with them because you sent them to an international school.

A Global and Multicultural Environment

Because expatriate families from different countries often let their children study in international schools, these schools tend to have a population filled with students from various countries and cultures. Of course, this isn’t the case for international schools that are more focused on a single nationality.

Once you enroll your children into an international school, they will become part of a group of students from various parts of the world, letting them understand, respect the different cultures of different people, and let them widen their horizons.

Kids Can Learn Different Languages

With the student population of international schools being from different countries, naturally, students have various native languages. Due to this, all students are exposed to different languages, letting them immerse, learn, and understand them.

Not only that, but most international schools also offer courses for different languages in their curriculum. Whether you want your children to learn the language of your new country or just to learn as many languages as they can and be global citizens, getting them into an international school is a worthwhile first step.

Students Can Enjoy Quality Facilities Offered by International Schools

A school can have a good curriculum, but it will be hard for the students to get anything from it if the school doesn’t have the necessary facilities. At international schools, they offer top-quality facilities from learning spaces, science laboratories, computers, to athletic facilities.

Whatever your child is interested in, international schools are likely to have the facilities necessary for students to immerse themselves in them. With a good curriculum and the facilities to match, students at international schools can enjoy a complete learning experience.

International Schools Offer More Programs

To ensure that education isn’t just limited to the classroom, international schools provide extracurricular activities for students to participate in and apply what they have learned. With these programs and activities, students can learn more and understand themselves, and be more active and participative

Furthermore, it’s not limited to academic activities, as international schools are known for also providing a focus on sports, arts, dance, and other areas that aren’t necessarily taught in a regular classroom.

Greater Professional Opportunities After Studying

With an internationally recognized program, good facilities, and a global environment, students who graduate from international schools have better professional opportunities once they stop studying.

Institutions like the International School of Paris, the United Nations International School, and Bangkok Prep International School have established a history of sending graduates to college and beyond.

Also, since they have an understanding of different cultures and knowledge in other languages, international school graduates can integrate themselves into other cultures and adapt to professional opportunities in other countries in the future.

Featured Image: Javier Trueba, Unsplash.