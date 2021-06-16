A Complete Overview of Cloud Computing for Educators

Cloud computing continues to evolve, and there is more to it than meets the eye. But cloud computing for educators’ use is more than just the ability to store classroom and institutional data. At its core, the objective of cloud consulting is to grant access to data centers to multiple users.

Ultimately, cloud computing comes down to on-demand access to services such as student information systems, learning management systems, online instruction, and institutional data storage. In short, you can view cloud computing as a defined approach to store and access data through the internet.

Cloud Computing for Educators: Why It Matters

With the continuous rise of mobile users in the classroom, it makes sense for industries to prioritize data storage. In fact, small and large educational institutions make huge investments and understand the value of storing data to drive consistent growth.

Of course, not all schools have robust and reliable IT support and storage services. Many don’t even have sophisticated IT infrastructure and data backup support. And cloud computing serves as an affordable and practical solution for these institutions. It is low maintenance and high-efficiency data storage solution that attracts small colleges, K-12 districts, and large public universities alike.

Key Attributes of Cloud Computing

Wider Network Access

Users can access various services in different modes to cater to the specific needs of learners on a dedicated platform.

Measured Service

Cloud computing is a measured service, and through usage metering, users only pay for what they use.

On-demand Self-service

Cloud computing is ubiquitous and offers on-demand automated capabilities to users round the clock.

More Flexibility

Cloud computing service comes with high flexibility and scalability. For instance, schools can use programs and resources as per their specific requirements and receive billing for single usage.

Dynamic Pooling of Resources

Depending on demand, cloud computing offers multi-tenancy that allows users to receive a dynamic range of resources and programs.

Cloud Computing Benefits

If your institution or district opts for modern cloud consulting services, you can expect many benefits such as:

Higher compatibility

High storage capacity

Instant software upgrades

Minimum maintenance issues

Low computer and IT infrastructure costs

Robust data backup and recovery

Heightened data safety and security

High scalability and performance

Services of Cloud Computing

The three services of Cloud Computing are:

IaaS – Infrastructure as a Service

SaaS – Software as a Service

PaaS – Platform as a Service

It is vital to understand that your institution can use one or all three service models of cloud computing. As technology breaks more traditional barriers, expect these three service models to evolve.

In IaaS, users can access the mainframe infrastructure to run applications, operating systems, storage, and much more. In SaaS, users can access required software applications straight from the cloud. It eliminates the need to purchase expensive software. In PaaS, users get a dedicated platform to create and run applications.

Wrap Up

Across educational institutions, the adoption of cloud computing technology has become a new standard. But at some point, schools have to embrace cloud computing. Whether it’s editing documents, streaming movies, sending emails, storing pictures, or playing games, cloud computing makes all these online services possible.

Featured Image: Jelleke Vanooteghem, Unsplash.