What Is Common Language Runtime?

The common language runtime component is discussed in detail in this article. This is a component of the Windows operating system, but many expect it will have wider applicability going forward. It can operate with almost any software platform. The main purpose of the CLR is to execute applications, adhere to all software dependencies, manage memory, ensure security, integrate with programming languages, etc. The runtime provides many services that make it easier to build and deploy applications, and significantly improves the reliability of the latter.

Developers do not interact with the common language runtime directly — all services are provided by a unified class library that sits on top of the CLR. This library contains more than 1000 classes for solving various software tasks, from interacting with operating system services to working with data and XML documents.

Common Language Runtime, ASP.NET, and Web Development

Part of this class library is a programming model for building web applications called ASP.NET. This model contains classes, components, and services that facilitate the creation of web services and applications. Note that in addition to web services and web applications, you can create other types of applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework — console applications, Windows Forms applications, and Windows services. However, because the main purpose of the Microsoft .NET Framework is to support the creation of web applications, it is the ASP.NET component that plays the most significant role in the architecture of the Microsoft .NET Framework.

The lowest level of our diagram contains the services of the operating system. Windows platform services provide support for technologies such as COM +, as well as transaction management, message queuing, and more.

After we have covered the main components of the Microsoft .NET Framework, let’s move on to a more detailed study of the most important of them – the common language runtime.

Additional Features

The second element of the .NET Framework is the class library. This library provides the program with access to the runtime. So, if you need to perform an I / O operation, for example, display something on the screen, then the .NET class library is used for this purpose. For those who are just starting to learn programming, the concept of a class may be unfamiliar. It is explained in detail later in this book, but for now suffice it to say that a class is an object-oriented construct that helps organize programs. If a program is limited to the tools defined in a .NET class library, then the program can run anywhere the .NET runtime is supported. And since C # uses the .NET class library automatically, C # programs are obviously portable across all available .NET Framework environments.

Featured Image: Luca Bravo, Unsplash.