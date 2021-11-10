AvePoint Secures $37 Million SGD to Deploy SaaS Training Management Platform for Singapore Workers

NOVEMBER 9 – Microsoft 365’s largest data solutions provider, AvePoint, has been awarded a $37 million SGD contract from Singaporean academic institution Temasek Polytechnic to develop a SaaS training management platform for six institutions of higher learning (IHL) in Singapore. AvePoint EduTech will host the platform, which will be available to over 100,000 learners in 2023.

The new platform will give learners, educators and administrators access to 44,000 courses, covering vital professional skills training and upskilling solutions.

Designed for both digital and hybrid learning, the platform will include features like a streamlined admissions and enrollment process, personalized course scheduling features, and secure assessment delivery. Expanding outside of school, the training management platform will also organize learner profiles and recommend new courses, to better prepare learners for graduation and their future careers.

AvePoint EduTech is one of the first holistic SaaS learning experience platforms directly integrated with Microsoft Cloud.

Currently, AvePoint EduTech’s DMS are hosted across 13 global data centers and maintains offices in 14 countries. In a study by the United Overseas Bank (UOB), 9 out of 10 Singaporean workers believe they are in urgent need of reskilling and upskilling to keep up with the competitive job market post-pandemic. This funding and venture with Singapore’s IHLs are one of the country’s many efforts to combat the fraught skills shortage in the job market.

“Our six IHLs are very much in the forefront of Singapore’s SkillsFuture movement that places emphasis on lifelong learning and skills mastery,” said Anita Kuan, Deputy Principal of Temasek Polytechnic and Co-Chair of the Shared CET Training Management System Project Steering Committee.

“With this integrated AvePoint EduTech and Microsoft Cloud technology, CET learners and administrators will be able to leap digitally into a seamless online training experience. This will help IHLs sharpen our focus on delivering high quality training to meet the growing needs of the economy.”

According to Temasek Polytechnic 2020/2021 report, students completed nearly 17,500 online courses in the past year.

“We are proud and humbled by the creative ways our partners, like AvePoint, adapt and build on our technologies – allowing learners, educators, and school leaders to achieve more,” said Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia.

“Technology enables educators to accelerate learning through easy-to-access high-quality digital experiences in the classroom, in the back-office empowering educational institutions, and certainly by addressing the increased need for skills development through life-long learning. We look forward to seeing the success of the platform for professionals who are seeking to upskill themselves in the digital economy.”

Next week, AvePoint will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on the 15th of November.

Featured Image: Kin Paster, Pexels