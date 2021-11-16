In the last couple of years, the concept of education has changed drastically, people have the option of both in-person and online learning. Being physically present in a classroom is no longer essential due to the rise of the internet and technology, meaning students can now learn entirely from home.

Online learning is slowly being rolled out and adopted across the globe but it is hard for people to leave the concept of conventional classrooms behind, especially when the thing it is being replaced by is the internet.

Yet, the advantages brought about with online learning are numerous:

Flexible

Online education and E-learning are flexible, which enables both the teacher and the students to set a pace at which they can understand things easily. Ohio State University has an online program that offers online asynchronous classes where students can watch pre-recorded lectures and short key videos at a time which they feel is convenient. This flexibility allows students to set a balance between their day-to-day routine and studies.

With online learning, students do not have to give up anything because you can schedule your classes, assignments, and homework at times when you are free and at that time you can attend the classes with ease.

Easily Accessible

Online learning is accessible from anywhere in the world. Wherever you are in the world, you can access and join your classes as long as you have access to the internet. This means that you can travel from one place to another and even go on an adventure and still be able to join your classes.

With this, you needn’t visit any university campus to join your classes, you can just virtually join your classes and save up on travel expenses. As long as you have an internet connection, the virtual classroom is just a few clicks away. Even when you are living in another country, online learning and online education is no problem. Technically speaking, one can just set up their internet router through the default gateway address i.e 192.168.0.1 which is the default address for most routers. In case that address does not work, you can try out 192.168.1.1 which works in most cases.

Customized Learning Experience

As mentioned earlier, online education is flexible, it allows you to set your own study pace and set your classes according to your routine but along with this, it is also flexible in the sense that every individual can learn according to his requirements and level of ability.

According to a 2019 study, the ideal class size should be 12 students. Smaller class size allows for greater interaction between the teacher and the student which allows the student to learn according to his level of ability. Some students can learn things easily, others can take some time to learn things. This allows students to learn things at their own pace.

More Cost-Effective

Online education and e-learning are more cost-effective than traditional education. According to a report from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, online courses that were delivered via e-learning platforms were found to be around $5,604 cheaper than conventional classroom-based courses, the difference between the quality of education was little to none. These savings came from different ways of use as there are no traveling costs involved, no investment required for special learning resources or textbooks.

