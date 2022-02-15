One Animation’s Oddbods Heads to SplashLearn’s Digital Learning Program Reaching Over 40M Kids In The USA

Gurgaon, INDIA – Award-winning content creation, distribution and licensing studio One Animation has secured a new partnership for Oddbods with SplashLearn. The massively popular digital learning program for reading and math, SplashLearn has benefited over 40 million children internationally. Under the deal, Oddbods digital books, including ‘The Pied Piper of Oddsville’, ‘Pogo and the Magic Lamp’ and ‘The Great Bod Bake Off’, will launch exclusively as part of SplashLearn’s reading program on 10th February.

SplashLearn, one of the fastest-growing learning programs in the USA, has bagged many prestigious EdTech awards such as the Stevie Award for best EdTech product, Tabby Award for the best business and the Parents Choice Award, which is also backed by prominent investors. In 2021 alone it added 7 million new users and is currently accessed in over 150 countries, including the UK, Australia and India. The program is also used by over 750,000 teachers in around 77,000 schools.

SplashLearn is free for schools and teachers, ensuring every child gets access to quality, fun education resources in their classroom.

SplashLearn’s reading program, which will feature the Oddbods books, has been designed to develop core reading skills through a sequential learning path that takes into consideration factors such as sentence predictability, word features, story structure, among several others. It’s a comprehensive and interactive program that caters to children aged 3-11 years and features a rich library of titles.

Sashim Parmanand, CEO at One Animation, said: “A key priority for our Oddbods’ brand strategy is collaborating with companies who share our ethos of bringing joy to children’s lives and offering them valuable tools to brighten and enrich their daily routines – we’ve found exactly that through this new partnership with SplashLearn. With their commitment to making learning fun with game-based pedagogy, paired with the creative and individual spirits of the Oddbods gang, we’re confident this partnership will deliver a hugely positive learning experience for SplashLearn’s extensive user base.”

Arpit Jain, CEO, SplashLearn, said: “This is the start of an exciting partnership with One Animation’s Oddbods. We have similar philosophies, and that is to provide children with a fun and holistic learning experience which goes beyond just academics.”

“Along with core learning, it is also imperative that children develop social-emotional skills and celebrate differences. Having Oddbods books, with their characters and learnings integrated into the SplashLearn program takes us closer to our goal of cultivating a growth mindset and enabling every child to learn, fearlessly.”

Oddbods is a globally loved, three-time Emmy Award-nominated, non-dialogue comedy featuring seven adorable, highly unique pals. Together, despite their differences, they survive the perils of everyday life, unintentionally turning ordinary situations into unexpected, extraordinary, and always humorous events. The quirky, but totally charming, Oddbods celebrate individuality in a funny, warm, and unexpected way. After all, there’s a little odd in everyone!

One Animation Singapore-based One Animation is an award-winning animation studio, world-class content producer, digital influencer and distribution company with content that is broadcast in over 180 countries worldwide. Broadcast partners include industry leaders, such as: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Cartoon Network, and Disney amongst others.

SplashLearn creates engaging learning experiences built to transform children into fearless learners. Its PreK-5 game-based learning program is curriculum-aligned and has an adaptive algorithm that offers each child a personalized learning experience that is fun and immersive. It is currently used in 150+ countries and has benefitted more than 40 million kids around the world.

Featured images: SplashLearn