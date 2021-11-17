Labster, The World Leader in Virtual Labs and Interactive Science, Appoints Hope Frank as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON / COPENHAGEN, Denmark — November 17, 2021 — Labster, today announced it has appointed Hope Frank as Chief Marketing Officer, as a key part of its continued mission to bring accessible and transformative STEM education to the world.

Recently, Hope Frank served as CMO and consulting producer for Brave Blue World, a documentary streaming on Netflix narrated by Liam Neeson, featuring Jaden Smith and Matt Damon. Earlier in her career, she launched ESPNHD technology, the Starbucks WiFi network, and THX (3D Sound). Hope is a member of the executive board of directors for Influential, the largest influencer network and partner of IBM Watson, Oracle, and TikTok. She is a founding member of the CMO Club and is on the advisory board of the CMO Council in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

As Chief Marketing Officer at Labster, Hope Frank will lead and oversee all strategic marketing initiatives for Labster. This includes creating a revolutionary, engaging and accessible STEM learning experience at a global scale, for grades K-12 and higher education. She will focus on further evolving the Labster brand as one of the premier providers of virtual learning resources for science courses.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When Labster approached me, I was thrilled to be part of the movement, to help bring new students into STEM,” said Hope Frank, Chief Marketing Officer of Labster. “Labster’s technology is incredible and the simulations visualize science at a molecular level where students and tutors can apply their scientific knowledge and use advanced lab equipment to solve real-world challenges. The gamified 3D learning virtual environment combined with engaging storytelling and a scoring system creates a level of engagement rarely seen in online education. It’s a privilege and honor to join a company that is making science accessible to all.”

“What we are doing at Labster is providing students with access to STEM learning in a way that taps into their enthusiasm and ultimately powers innovation for all of us,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO, and Co-Founder of Labster. “Hope’s passion, deep experience, and proven track record will be instrumental in adapting our marketing strategies to connect with our audience and drive broader use of the platform.”

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual laboratory simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 3 million students in high schools and universities around the globe use Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster works with leading educational institutions to improve science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 1,000 institutions around the world, including ETH in Zurich, MIT, and Imperial College. www.labster.com.

