How did students’ preferences change: distant learning or classrooms?

Attending class requires a lot of preparation and getting to class early. Covid-19 and the availability of technology have given students the option of learning in class or online.

The option of online classes is not new, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to embrace it. Its introduction, however, does present unique challenges to individuals and institutions. Classroom learning remains the preferred learning mode.

Advantages of classroom learning

Classroom learning provides unique opportunities including socializing with peers. Some of the courses are heavy on practical teachings like medicine and mechanical engineering. They can best be taught in class.

The class provides a chance to interact with the teacher in real-time. You can ask questions and engage on issues that you might not understand. The class allows room for demonstrations and role play, some of the effective ways to make learning engaging. Students and teachers can bond as well as build networks that will transform future work relations.

Advantages of online learning

Online learning on the other hand provides convenience. A student can enroll in college from half a continent away and still attend some of the most prestigious universities. It allows people who are working to still study without having to move or abandoning work. It is cheaper and considered the best option when pursuing soft skills or upgrading your competence.

Perception of learning has changed in recent years. A certificate acquired through online learning is treated with the same weight as one acquired by attending class. Students are also making the choice based on options offered by institutions. How has the perception changed and what are the anchors of this change? Here are a few expert insights to consider when writing your online classes vs digital classes essay.

The course you are studying

Students are choosing online studies over classroom sessions based on the course. Some of the courses require physical presence because they involve a lot of demonstrations or experiential learning. A course in medicine, pharmacology, or one that will take students to a lab is best offered in class. As much as a student would want to study online, the objectives of such a course would not be met.

The best courses for online learning are majorly theoretical. Languages, human sciences, arts, and business courses are comfortably delivered online. With e-books and guidance from the tutor, students understand the concepts.

Cost of studying

Online classes are cheaper compared to physical learning. The cost goes down because the tutors can accommodate more students since there is no limitation of space. Universities and colleges have gotten the chance to enroll more people, therefore, reducing the cost of running an institution.

The cost of studying also applies to the student. Preference for online classes has been driven by the realization that a student does not have to travel to the physical location of the campus. At the same time, he can continue working or running his business while attending class. Online learning allows students to cut the cost of education and especially continue with their normal economic activities.

The kind of student

College attracts different types of students. Some are enrolling straight from high school. Others are parents returning to class after bringing up children. Other people study while holding day jobs. Students are choosing learning modes based on the convenience they will bring to their lives.

The search for the experience

College is more than earning a certificate. It is a chance to travel to a new place, live independently, and meet friends. You also interact with college infrastructure including sports, lectures, and networking events. Students from high school will still choose this experience over the convenience of learning from home. The networks students build in college live throughout their lives. It is also an experimental moment that many students would not skip.

A blend of the two systems is offering incredible results to students and institutions. Even the practical courses involve a few theory sessions that can be delivered online. When the opportunity to learn online comes, the students can take it and enjoy the convenience.

Featured Image: Headway, Unsplash