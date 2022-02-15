Applications Open for HBCU Student Scholarships by Nonprofit BeGreat Together

Los Angeles, CA – BeGreat Together, the nonprofit arm of newly launched online educational platform Assemble.fyi, has opened applications for $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to three, full-time junior, senior, or graduate students attending a Historically Black College or University. Chosen students will support them in conducting research for their upcoming short documentaries.

Starting Spring 2022, the organization will film four short documentaries focused on Black and Latino community changemakers and the work that they are doing to transform their communities. Each program will contain historical and present-day facts and statistics related to the community where the change is being catalyzed.

Topics will include Black and Latino maternal health, advocacy and art within Latino communities, housing advocacy, engaging the justice system, and more.

“Launching this scholarship allows us to support the institutions that were founded as a beacon of hope for the Black community. Future generations have been invested in and built through HBCUs. Over time, that hope and investment have reverberated and reach others in our society, as we have seen significant enrollment of minorities from various ethnicities in HBCU institutions. We see this as an opportunity to join a longstanding endeavor to uplift and give the opportunity to students who have historically been overlooked,” said Avrell Stokes, Co-Founder of Assemble.fyi and President of BeGreat Together.

Any full-time students enrolled in an accredited Historically Black College or University are encouraged to apply by submitting a short essay. Experience with qualitative or quantitative research is not necessary but preferred. Interest in Black and/or Latino community building is strongly encouraged.

Applications close February 22, 2022, at 11:59 CST.

The three winners will be notified by the school email address provided by February 28, 2022, and the funds will be distributed directly to the institution they attend.

