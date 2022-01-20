4 Benefits of Continuing Education Online

Most people know the benefits that come with furthering your education: you become more qualified, you can make more money, you have an edge over other job applicants, you become more knowledgeable in a certain field, and you expand your social and professional network. However, when most people choose to continue their education, they do so in person. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people into distance learning. Two years later, more people are going back to school in person, but should you consider online learning over in-person learning?

1: You Can’t Beat the Flexibility

One reason that many adults choose online learning over in-person learning is that they simply don’t have the time to go back to school in person. Many of these people have full-time jobs and families to take care of, and it’s just not possible to take morning, afternoon, or even evening classes while working and raising a family. However, online learning allows you to go at your own pace and you can work from wherever— whether it’s on your break during work or after the kids have gone to bed. You’ll also save time and money on travelling to and from campus.

2: Online Learning is Becoming More Popular

An increasing number of Americans are choosing online school over traditional forms of education, and this is a trend that was seen before COVID-19 forced the majority of people into distance learning. With more people seeking certificates, degrees, and other specializations online, this means that there are more courses available than ever before. In the past, online learning was limited to certain niches, but now almost every field of study can be done virtually. So if you’ve been putting off getting a degree because it wasn’t offered in a virtual format, there’s a good chance that it may be offered that way now, and now is the perfect time to pursue that dream.

3: It’s Usually Cheaper than In-Person Learning

More often than not, online learning is much less expensive than physically attending class on a college campus. The reason is that colleges quite literally charge for everything, including parking transportation and dining services. When learning online, these are two areas that you don’t have to worry about, so you won’t be charged for them. In some cases, online learning also allows you to finish faster than you would if you were to attend in person. Some online courses move at a faster pace than your traditional courses, but you still get the same amount of information and credit as an in-person course, unless otherwise noted.

4: The Possibilities are Endless

You can learn just about anything online, and this goes back to the increase in people choosing online learning over in-person learning. There are so many different types of learning programs out there, from ones that help you develop your skills for a particular hobby, to those that make learning into a game. Many platforms will even let you try a course or two for free for a limited time, allowing you to see if you like it before you have to pay for it. Look into multiple different online learning platforms in order to make sure that you’re getting the most out of what you need.

Also keep in mind that while many college campuses offer online classes, they may not always offer the same benefits as online learning from fully-online platforms. For example, some online courses offered by colleges and universities may still require you to complete the course during a specific time frame, so you won’t be able to move at your own pace.

Now is a great time to continue your education by learning online. There are a variety of platforms and programs available that suit just about every need and interest. Just remember to do your research to ensure that the online courses you choose are the most beneficial to you.

Featured Image: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels.